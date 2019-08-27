Personalize your DealNews Experience
That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor Doorway Security Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" cuts that to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Enstercctv via Amazon offers the Enster 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $39.99. Coupon code "40HIE2GG" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Xixn via Amazon offers the Xixn Mini Wireless Covert Spy Camera for $26.99. Coupon code "GGSLQYFU" drops the price to $10.80. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock in Chrome for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Sylvania Lightify LED Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
