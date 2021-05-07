Sylvania 3-in-1 Motion Sensor Nightlight for $9

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 36 mins ago
$9.49 $25
$1 shipping
That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- auto shut-off
- works as flashlight
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
