Sylvania 3-in-1 Motion Sensor Nightlight for $15

That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$15 $25
$1 shipping
Use as a motion sensor light, power failure light, or flashlight. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- auto shut-off
- works as flashlight
Details
Related Offers
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Solar Powered Waterproof LED Deck Light 4-Pack
$13 $50
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vislone LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
from $12
free shipping
Use coupon code "YA6YHL8W" to take half off, saving at least $13. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Taromio via Amazon.
- In Round or Square, 18W to 48W, White or Warm White (Round/18W/White pictured).
Features
- polypropylene and polycarbonate
- built-in LEDs
Amazon · 3 days ago
T-Mark Flickering Flames Solar Torch Light
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WWPBV2UO" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by T-Mark Home via Amazon.
Features
- 96 LEDs
- IP65 water-proof
- weather-resistant
- auto on/off dusk to dawn
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Sylvania Light Up Bluetooth Speaker System
$30 $60
free shipping
That's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's, although other major retailers charge $50. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- auto light effects
- 2.1-channel stereo
- RCA inputs
- 3.5mm output
- built-in amp
- volume, bass, & treble controls
- Model: SHTIB1060-BT
