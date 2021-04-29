New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$8.49 $25
$1 shipping
That's $17 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Dusk-to-dawn / motion sensor options
- 174-lumen output
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Adesso Swivel 71.5" Floor Lamp
$19 in cart $51
free shipping
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
Features
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Eposha LED Sunset Projection Lamp
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "XUU8WBYM" for a total savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Rainbow.
- Sold by F.Z Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 180° rotation
- HD glass lens
- 5V 5W USB power supply
- Model: CHD-002
Lamps Plus · 11 hrs ago
Lamps Plus Open-Box Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Shop more than 7,000 discounted open-box items, including lamps, lights, chandeliers, ceiling fans, small furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Open-Boxed 52" Casa Delta-Wing Bronze Outdoor Ceiling Fan pictured for $200 ($50 less than retail-boxed)
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Waterproof Mattress Protector
from $19
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $76 off list price. Shop Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- It's available in Full for $4.99 more, in Queen for an additional $9.99, or in King for $14.99 extra
Sign In or Register