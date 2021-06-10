Sycees 19-in-1 2-Lb. Bread Machine for $49
eBay · 53 mins ago
Sycees 19-in-1 2-Lb. Bread Machine
$49 $100
free shipping

Save 51% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Fuzhou100-percent via Amazon.
Features
  • 360° baking
  • 500W
  • 15-hour delay timer
  • warming function
  • non-stick bread pan
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/26/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register