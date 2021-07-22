Switchmate Smart Lighting & Power Automation Kit from $15

Apply coupon code "DNEWS441721" to save on a range of smart home lighting and power kits. Shop Now at UntilGone
- Outlet w/ Rocker Switch is pictured for $14.99 after coupon (low by $30).
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote.
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness
- create lighting cues
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires 2.4GHz WiFi connection.
- voice control
- no hub required
- attached waterproof cover
- schedules & timers via app
- Model: EP40
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- audible alarm
- senses temperature & humidity
- -30F to 150F (-35C to 65C) temperature sensing
- use on major appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, or hot water heaters
- Model: RCHW3610WF1001/N
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS194721" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- 40" webbed belt
- measures 11.5" x 3" x 4.5"
- 1 rear zippered compartments
- 2 front zippered compartments
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS684621" and save $13 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- collapsible to the size of an unspecified book
Sign In or Register