You'd pay $21 more for a similar model at Home Depot. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Works with Google Assistant
- App
- Voice commands
- Multiple timers
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on light sconces, pendants, chandeliers, vanity lights, and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
To save $64, apply coupon code "65H5DXWV". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Franklin Lighting via Amazon.
- 5,000k daylight
- ETL certified
- dimmable
- rated IC for insulated ceilings
- 650-lumens
- 50W equivalent
Show your spirit for the next game with your pro team's jersey. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available for 16 teams (Miami Dolphins pictured).
That's about $66 less than what you'd pay for a similar 100-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Fits a standard 5" x 3.5" US passport and 3" x 4" vaccine card
Sign In or Register