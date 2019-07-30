- Create an Account or Login
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the SwissGear Wenger Synergy Laptop Backpack in Black/Gray for $58. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $46.40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select bags and luggage via coupon code "BAGS20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69.50. Coupon code "ALT10" cuts that to $58.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $70.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Black for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With $3 for shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Double Hammock with Carrying Case in Blue/Green Stripe or Desert Stripe for $59.99. Coupon code "DNBCP10" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's at least $13 less than you'd pay at another Best Choice Products storefront and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $9 less in our expired mention from 4 days ago. Deal ends July 23. Buy Now
