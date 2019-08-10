- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
eBags via Rakuten offers the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 16" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Smokey Grey pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" cuts that to $43.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Classic Backpack in Black for $20. In-cart that price drops to $16. With free shipping, that's $16 off and a great price for an adidas backpack. Buy Now
Macy's offers the High Sierra Curve Backpack in several colors (Space Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "BTS" drops that to $21.59. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find now by a buck, although we saw it in just two colors for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat Carry-On with USB Port in several colors (Majolica Blue pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register