Swimwear at Old Navy: 40% off

Save on a variety of styles for men, women, and girls. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Click the Today Only! black tab at the bottom of the screen to see the 40% offer.
- Boys' styles drop an extra 25% in the cart. You can find these deals by clicking the Boys tab at the top of the page and then click swim from the categories.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Printed Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
-
Expires 5/18/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "ZIJ5ARN7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Peddney via Amazon.
- The tankini with bikini bottoms drops to $19.56 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Pink boyshort pictured).
Save on more than 200 men's and women's swimming and surfing items. Shop Now at REI
- TYR Men's Bulldog Solid Board Shorts available in Blue (pictured) or Green for $20 ($20 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Use code "21MAYMP40" to get an extra 40% off of already discounted Speedo men's, women's, and kids' swimsuits, T-shirts, sun hoodies, and gear including mainly backpacks but also some mesh bags and a swim cap. Shop Now at Speedo
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $100 or more ship free.
It's $21 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- Available in Bleach; size
M orL only.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In New Eclectic.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Show off your spirit this Memorial Day with these patriotic face masks that are $9 below the list price. Looking for a different print or color scheme? There are 24 other 5-packs available for $5 each. ($4 or $5 for a 5-pack? These are both great prices for 3-layer cloth masks.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Stars & Stripes at this price.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- ear adjusters
- 100% cotton poplin
- non-medical-grade
Sign In or Register