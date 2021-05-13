Swimwear at Frederick's of Hollywood: from $12

With warmer weather coming (hopefully), pool season will be hear before you know it. So shop now, and save an extra 20% on a selection of already discounted swimwear when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
Apply code "ZIJ5ARN7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Peddney via Amazon.
- The tankini with bikini bottoms drops to $19.56 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Pink boyshort pictured).
Save on more than 200 men's and women's swimming and surfing items. Shop Now at REI
- TYR Men's Bulldog Solid Board Shorts available in Blue (pictured) or Green for $20 ($20 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
It's $21 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- Available in Bleach; size
M orL only.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In several colors (Burgundy pictured)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Use coupon code "HELLO10" for a total of 80% off list prices on men's robes, pajama pants, and underwear, and women's robes, underwear, bras, panties, and intimates. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- These items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Frederick's of Hollywood Men's Brad Satin Robe pictured in White / Black Hearts (several colors available) for $14 after coupon ($56 off).
Use coupon code "HELLO10" for a total of 80% off list prices on lingerie, bras, panties, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- These items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured is the Summer Lattice Lacing Pj Set in Black for $11.90 after coupon ($48 off list).
Save an extra 20% a selection of already discounted bras when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop over 90 different bras in a range of cuts, colors, and styles. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Magic Makeover Strapless Full Figure Bra for $12 after code ($58 off list).
Sign In or Register