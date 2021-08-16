Swimwear Sale at Frederick's of Hollywood: 70% off + extra 20% off

Apply code "HELLO10" to save an extra 20% off already-discounted styles. Separates start at $7 and one-piece suits or sets are from $13. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Pictured is the Sunset One Piece Swimsuit for $14.28 after coupon ($45 off).
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
- The 70% offer excludes Elba and Barbados styles. (These are reduced 40%.)
Apply coupon code "JEWEL" for the biggest extra discount on swim closeouts we've seen at Lands' End. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Pictured is the Lands' End Women's Keyhole Tankini Top Swimsuit for $12.38 after coupon ($58 off).
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
Apply coupon code "JEWEL" for $35 off and the best price we've seen for any Lands' End men's swim trunks. Buy Now at Lands' End
- Available in Pink
or Green.
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
That's $24 under Guess' direct price and very low for a Guess swimsuit. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in Heartache.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Summer isn't over yet and the water is calling your name. Shop from a selection of men's swimwear from brands like Dakine, Quicksilver, Hippy Tree, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Hippy Tree Collage Trunk Board Shorts for $43.73 ($24 off).
A range of bras have been dropped to $9 and panties to $3. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
Coupon code "HELLO10" takes an extra 20% off items already discounted 40%. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
Sign In or Register