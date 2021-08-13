Swimsuitsforall Women's Chlorine Resistant Zip-Up Swim Shirt for $39

New
Swimsuitsforall · 8 mins ago
$39 $98
$6 shipping
That's a savings of $59. Buy Now at Swimsuitsforall
Tips
- Available in several colors (Summer Tropic pictured).
- Picked by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? "This deal reminds me that beach days are not over. It's a perfect cover up for those early fall days when the waves are still warm but the air has a slight chill. It's also great when you want to lounge by the pool with a good book."
Details
Comments
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Lands' End · 1 day ago
Lands' End Men's 8" Solid Volley Swim Trunks
$5.18 $40
free shipping w/ $99
Apply coupon code "JEWEL" for $35 off and the best price we've seen for any Lands' End men's swim trunks. Buy Now at Lands' End
Tips
- Available in Pink
or Green.
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Guess Women's One-Piece Swimsuit
$23 $79
free shipping w/ $25
That's $24 under Guess' direct price and very low for a Guess swimsuit. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available at this price in Heartache.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Belk · 13 hrs ago
Speedo Men's Solar 1" Swim Briefs
$13 $36
free shipping w/ $49
You'd pay at least $10 more elsewhere at stores like Kohl's. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In
several colors (Red pictured)White only.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $49 to get free shipping.
REI · 2 wks ago
REI Outlet Men's Swim Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $50
Summer isn't over yet and the water is calling your name. Shop from a selection of men's swimwear from brands like Dakine, Quicksilver, Hippy Tree, and more. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Hippy Tree Collage Trunk Board Shorts for $43.73 ($24 off).
New
Swimsuitsforall · 19 mins ago
Swimsuitsforall Coupon
60% off
shipping starts at $5.99
Apply code "S4ABEST" to save on a selection of tankinis, one-piece suits, cover-ups, and more. Shop Now at Swimsuitsforall
Tips
- Picked by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? "I have purchased several suits from this vendor and have never been disappointed in price or quality. Plus, they carry a variety of styles for every body type."
- Pictured is the Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress for $43.20 after coupon ($64.80 off).
