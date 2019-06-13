New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$12
free shipping
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Swimline Giant Pool Inflatable Owl for $13.69. Add to cart to cut the price to $11.64. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 75" in diameter
- seats 1 or 2 adults
- Model: 90721M
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
Coolaroo Triangle Shade Sail
$17 $36
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Coolaroo Triangle Shade Sail in Red for $16.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- grommet corners
- provides UV block protection
- Model: 434519
Walmart · 3 days ago
Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter
$30 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter in Original for $29.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge at least $40. Buy Now
Tips
- Bed Bath & Beyond charges the same via pickup
Features
- Holds 80 shots of salt
- pop-up sight indicator
- accurate within three feet
- Model: BS62-Y
Walmart · 3 days ago
Pair of CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbells
from $9
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a wide variety of weight options
Walmart discounts select pairs of CAP Barbell Rubber-Coated Hex Dumbbells in a variety of weight options, with prices starting at $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both via pickup:
- 30-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 15-lb.) for $26.99 (low by $16)
- 40-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 20-lb.) for $34.99 (low by $32)
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Michael Josh Carabiner Clips 8-Pack
$4 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Michael Josh via Amazon offers its Michael Josh Carabiner Clips 8-Pack for $5.24. Coupon code "VSWQDO6V" drops that to $4.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 locking 3" carabiner clips
- 4 non-locking 3" carabiner clips
- 8 key rings
- 1 wire key chain
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 6 days ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
