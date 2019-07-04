New
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
  • Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
  • measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
  • built-in cup holder
