Walmart · 1 hr ago
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick
$3 $5
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in several colors (S'mores pictured) for $2.94 with free shipping. That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 6-oz. candle
- burns for 25 hours
- Model: 7713
Amazon · 1 day ago
Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
$23 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in White for $22.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- creates 15-foot protection zone
- ZoneCheck visual protection indicator
- includes protective cover, 3 4-hour repellent mats, and one 12-hour fuel cartridge
- Model: MR-D202
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand
$35 $59
free shipping
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $58.77. Coupon code "MVL4IQL4" drops that to $35.26. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21.65” x 20.86” x 44.09”
- fits most bikes 20" to 27"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
