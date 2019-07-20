Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- non-leaching
- toxin-free
- claims to be virtually unbreakable
- keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.80. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Comfee via Amazon offers its Comfee 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle for $44.58. Coupon code "50BYMZPV" cuts that to $22.29. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED indicator light
- auto shut-off & boil dry protection
- digital control handle w/ anti-slip grip & cool touch
- Model: MK-17G01B-E5
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- You can save an extra 53 cents by choosing free no-rush shipping
- double-wall stainless steel construction
- 4-cup capacity (32-oz.)
- Model: 119352
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- includes four tubs of nontoxic dough and assorted meal-making tools
- BPA-, phthalate- and PVC-free
- features recycled plastic and organic dough ingredients
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
