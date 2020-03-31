Open Offer in New Tab
Sweetgreen Salads and Bowls
Free for hospital personnel

Set your hospital up with a free Sweetgreen Outpost for quick healthy meals on the go. Shop Now

Tips
  • This offer is available to hospitals in the Washington, D.C. area, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, SF, LA, Chicago, and Houston
  • Fill out this form to get started.
