eBay · 59 mins ago
Sweet Rose New York Women's Fleece-Lined Leggings
3 for $14 in cart $21
free shipping

That makes them $4.63 per pair, which is a great shipped price for women's fleece-lined leggings, and the lowest per pair price from a U.S.-based 3rd party seller. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add to cart to get this deal.
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured), and you can mix and match colors.
  • Sold by 718Closeouts via eBay.
