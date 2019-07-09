New
Jomashop · 1 hr ago
$25 $69
free shipping
Jomashop offers the Swarovski Women's Slake Deluxe Bracelet in Fuchsia for $34.99. Coupon code "BDSW25" cuts that to $24.99 and bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- 14-1/8" approximate size
- closure consists of two clear crystal buttons
- Model: 5124127
Details
