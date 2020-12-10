New
Ends Today
Ashford · 1 hr ago
up to 73% off + extra 20% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SPARKLE20" to save an extra 20% off a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Ashford
Tips
- Pictured is the Swarovski Women's Lane Ring for $47.99 after coupon (most charge over $70).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Cyber Monday Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Jomashop Black Friday Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
AFONIE · 1 wk ago
Afonie Princess Cut Swarovski Crystal Ring
$18 $100
free shipping
That's a savings of $89 when you apply coupon code "SHIPFREE" for free shipping. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- Available with silver, gold, or rose gold band (18K gold plated over brass).
Features
- cushion-cut design
- hypoallergenic
Sign In or Register