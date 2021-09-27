New
UntilGone · 25 mins ago
$7.99 $11
free shipping
To save $3, apply coupon code "DNEWS363921". Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4-prong settings
- lead- and nickel-free
Details
Related Offers
Macy's · 5 days ago
Watch & Jewelry Flash Sale at Macy's
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/$25
Save a bundle on rings, earrings, pendants, watches, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Effy 1-9/10-TCW Sapphire and 1/2-TCW Diamond Ring in 14K White Gold for $1,050 ($2,450 off).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Blue Nile · 6 days ago
Blue Nile Jewelry Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Apply code "BN2021" to save on over 1,700 items. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/8-TCW Diamond Zig-Zag Stackable Ring in 14K Yellow Gold for $252 ($168 off).
New
Szul · 41 mins ago
Diamond Earrings Closeout at Szul
from $99
free shipping
Take up to 78% off diamond earrings in a variety of styles. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the 1/3-TCW Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings for $99 ($150 off).
UntilGone · 5 days ago
Caldo Insulated Heated Puffer Jacket
$40 $250
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS8919921" cuts it to the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Requires power bank (not included).
Features
- 3 temperature modes
- detachable hood
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Amerileather Savvy Leather Executive Briefcase
$50 $174
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS5360921" cuts it to the best deal we could find by $37. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 3 divided sections
- 2 card slots
- 3 pen holders
- front flap buckle key closure
- rear drop-in pocket
- removable, adjustable leather shoulder strap
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Mechanix Wear Hi-Viz FastFit Work Gloves (1 to 5 Pairs)
from $10
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS274921" cuts one pair to $20 off list price. Shop Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Multipacks are also available at better prices per pair, plus $5 off with the same coupon.
Features
- fluorescent and reflective materials
- stretch-elastic closure
- touchscreen-capable
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Outdoor Solar Flame Effect Hanging Lantern 2-Pack
$25 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS1477921" cuts it to $105 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 1400K to 1600K color temperature
- IP65 waterproof
