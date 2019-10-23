Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 48 mins ago
Swann Thermal Sensor 1080p Outdoor Security Camera 4-Pack
$49 $200
free shipping

That's a $21 drop since last week, $151 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Sold by Swann via Sears.
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • IR night vision
  • 90° viewing angle
  • IP66 waterproof rating
  • Model: NSRPRO-1080MSBWB4-US
