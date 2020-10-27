Save on a selection of Swann security camera systems and extension cable. Camera systems start at $290 and the extension cable comes in at just under $45. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping is about $6.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant
- stream from TV, Google or Alexa devices using Chromecast, FireTV, Google or Echo devices
- heat & motion-based PIR detection
- 110° field of view
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: SOWHDOUTCAMPK3
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $50 off list for this award winning security camera. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- color night vision
- smartphone notifications
- connects via direct WiFi or pairs with select Arlo SmartHubs or Base Stations
- Model: FB1001-100NAS
A couple of sellers match, although the vast majority charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- works w/ Alexa
- color night vision
- Model: VMC2030-100NAS
Apply coupon code "C800DOME" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at ANNKE
- Available in White.
- You can also save further with two cams for $256, four for $500, or eight for $990.
- IP67 waterproof
- 100% vivid 8MP Ultra HD images
- advanced EXIR night vision technology
- Model: C800
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
