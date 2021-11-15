Today only, save on a selection of Swann security systems and cameras with discounts of up to $600 off. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Swann 4K NVR Wired Outdoor Security Camera System 4-Pack for $539.98 (pictured, $200 off)
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
You'd pay $151 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330W
That's $15 under what you would pay at your local warehouse club. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1080p recording
- 2,400-lumens dimmable floodlight
- up to 100-ft. color night vision
- siren
- two-way audio
- heat and motion detection
- Model: SWIFI-FLOCAM2W-US
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- Cloud & SD card storage
- motion detection (w/ night vision up to 30ft)
- voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: EC70
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose power tools from brands like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, and Kobalt. The free items offered with your purchase include batteries, blowers, drivers, sanders, flashlights, saws, and more, and you can select one before adding to cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt Power Detect XR 2-Tool 20V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $299 (low by $100, plus free tool with value up to $199 ).
