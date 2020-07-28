New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Swagtron Swagskate NG3 Electric Skateboard
$84 in cart $160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ClaimThis via eBay.
Features
  • up to 9.3 mph speed
  • sensors detect weight and motion
  • 72mm polyurethane wheels
  • 8.9" wide polypropylene deck
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register