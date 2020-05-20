Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Swagtron Swagcycle Envy Electric Bike
$299 $330
free shipping

That's $51 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Red pictured)
  • a couple stores match
Features
  • top speed of up to 15mph
  • handlebar twist throttle
  • backlit handlebar display
  • compact 15" frame with fold-up design
  • can support up to 264.5 lbs
