Suunto Unisex Core Wrist-Top Computer Watch
$114 $219
Jomashop offers the Suunto Unisex Core Wrist-Top Computer Watch in Black for $128.99. Coupon code "SNT15" cuts it to $113.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $16.) Buy Now
Features
  • carbon fiber case
  • aluminum bezel
  • silicone band
  • altimeter, temperature gauge, and compass
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • Code "SNT15"
  • Expires 7/15/2019
