Sears · 29 mins ago
Sutton Rowe Williamsport 4-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set
$465 $1,200
pickup at Sears

Sears offers the Sutton Rowe Williamsport 4-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set in Blue for $499.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $464.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $735 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $30 cash back in SYWR points. The points are awarded via two $15 weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
  • sofa
  • 2 deep-seat chairs
  • tile-topped coffee table
  • Model: 170-10-070
  • Code "SEARS35OFF300"
  • Published 35 min ago
