StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$55 $199
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400W motor
- 2 speed settings
- 3 heat settings
- cool shot button
- diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Eunon Pro Cordless Hair Clippers
$18 $40
free shipping
Eunon via Amazon offers its Eunon Pro Cordless Hair Clippers for $39.98. Coupon code "EAVDYR4X" drops that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from April, $22 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- battery countdown
- 4 levels of cutting intensity
- 3 guide combs
- USB fast charging
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lanic 3-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush
$24 $33
free shipping
Zhenmei88 via Amazon offers the Lanic 3-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush for $32.99. Coupon code "8ISTQY4B" drops the price to $24.08. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes hair clips, hair bands, & headbands
- 1,000-watt
- 3 heat settings
- Tourmaline negative ion technology
Amazon · 5 days ago
Athors Hair Clips 10-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allsees via Amazon offers the Athors Hair Clips 10-Pack for $14.99. Coupon code "HCNF190611" drops the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10 different styles, including 6 pearl and 4 acrylic
- measure approximately 3"
- made of acrylic resin and gold-plated alloy
Amazon · 2 wks ago
MiroPure 1.5" Flat Iron
$14 $36
free shipping
Baby Steps Official and via Amazon offers the MiroPure 1.5" Flat Iron for $35.98. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "OEIEN66U" to cut that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display
- 11 heat settings
- auto-off feature
- 360° swivel cord
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Batiste Dry Shampoo 6-Pack
$28
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12
Alphabetdeal offers the Batiste Dry Shampoo 6-Pack for $32.99. Coupon code "Shampoo" cuts it to $28.04. With free shipping, that's $4.67 per bottle and the lowest price we could find by $12. It includes Original, Blush, Cherry, Floral, Bare, and Fresh varieties.
AlphabetDeal · 3 mos ago
Wet Brush Pro and Lil' Detangler Brush Set
$10
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $2
AlphabetDeal offers the Wet Brush Pro Original and Lil' Detangler Brush Set in Cherry Cotton Candy or Strawberrylicious for $11.99. Coupon code "Wetbrush" drops that to $10.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. They feature flexible bristles and can be used on wet or dry hair.
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Sofmild Bamboo Hair Brush
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Vitanity via Amazon offers the Sofmild Bamboo Hair Brush in Brush for $10.99. Coupon code "NZIGJZF6" cuts it to $7.14. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- natural bamboo with wooden ball-tipped bristles
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Hisoon 2-in-1 Curling Iron Brush
$29
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best price we could find
Hisoon via Amazon offers their Hisoon 2-in-1 Curling Iron Brush for $40.99. Coupon code "NTEL5YDB" drops the price to $28.69. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. It features a detachable comb, ceramic-coated rotating barrel, and 60 minute automatic shutoff.
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle
$15 $1,194
download
StackSocial offers The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $15. That's $2 under our April mention, $1,179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Power BI Essentials course
- Power BI Desktop course
- Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers course
- Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced course
- Access to Excel course
- Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class course
StackSocial · 4 days ago
EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Ends Today
Woot · 11 hrs ago
Woot Garage Sale
Ending today, Woot discounts a wide range of electronics, tools, shirts, and home items during its Garage Sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
