New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$55 $199
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,400W motor
  • 2 speed settings
  • 3 heat settings
  • cool shot button
  • diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
↑ less
Buy from StackSocial
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hair Care StackSocial Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register