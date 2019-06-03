StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $144 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,400W motor
  • 2 speed settings
  • 3 heat settings
  • cool shot button
  • diffuser & 2 flat nozzles