Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$34
$5 shipping

Today only, Meh offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $34 plus $5 for shipping. That's $19 under our June mention (which had two flat nozzles but no styling one) and is $26 less than what you'd pay for that June combo now. Buy Now

Features
  • 1,400W motor
  • 2 speed settings
  • 3 heat settings
  • cool shot button
  • diffuser, flat nozzle, and styling nozzle
