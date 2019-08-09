- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Meh offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $34 plus $5 for shipping. That's $19 under our June mention (which had two flat nozzles but no styling one) and is $26 less than what you'd pay for that June combo now. Buy Now
Lolanndic via Amazon offers the Etereauty Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clippers for $28.55. Coupon code "305TLVD6" drops the price to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 8-oz. Bottle for $18.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
LiUS via Amazon offers the Deinppa 2,100-watt Ionic Hair Dryer for $39.99. Clip the 16% off on-page coupon and apply code "30QEIXCV" to drop the price to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oline Naturals via Amazon offers its Oline Naturals 16-oz. Argan Oil Shampoo for $9.95. Coupon code "KI6Q9EQW" drops that to $6.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Cagnola via Amazon offers the Etereauty Hair Straightener in Luxurious Gold for $28.55. Coupon code "30UO3O8F" drops the price to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
