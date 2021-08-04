Sushi Roller Tool for $9
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sushi Roller Tool
$8.65 $11
free shipping

That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ezcartllc1 via eBay.
Features
  • can be taken apart for cleaning
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay
Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register