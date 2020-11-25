New
Celtic Bank · 27 mins ago
Surge Mastercard®
Pre-qualify with less than perfect credit

Want to build or improve your credit history? See if you pre-qualify for the Surge Mastercard® and a credit limit between $300 and $750. It's a credit card for all credit types, including those who have less than perfect credit. Surge has a potential credit limit of up to $750 (based on your creditworthiness). That's more spending power than similar credit-building cards typically offer and may be helpful toward upcoming or unexpected emergency expenses.

Plus, you can see if you pre-qualify via a soft credit check that doesn't affect your credit score. This helps avoid a hard inquiry that can damage your credit score if you were to apply and not be approved. An annual fee, based on your credit worthiness, will apply.

Features
  • All credit types welcome to apply!
  • Free access to your Vantage 3.0 score From TransUnion* (When you sign up for e-statements)
  • Monthly reporting to the three major credit bureaus
  • See if you’re Pre-Qualified without impacting your credit score
  • Fast and easy application process; results in seconds
  • Free online account access 24/7
  • Checking Account Required
↑ less
Advertiser Disclosure
Learn More
Details
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Financial Services Celtic Bank
Popularity: 1/5