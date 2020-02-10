Surfshark offers its Surfshark VPN 3-Year Subscription for $69.99. (That's 84% off and $1.94 a month. You may need to enter coupon code "DNEWS3Y" to see this price.) The service is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, features a no-logs policy and private DNS on every server, and works with an unlimited number of devices. Buy Now at Surfshark