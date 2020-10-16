That's at least $91 less than you'd pay for all of these items separately elsewhere, outside of ANTOnline storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Published 1 hr ago
It's $50 under our mention from August and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: MJX-00001
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- Model: MHM-00001
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on MacBooks, iPads, Fire tablets, HP laptops, Samsung tablets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
It's $30 off list, $10 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
