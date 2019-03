Surface Pro 6 i5 12.3" Tablet with 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD

Surface Pro Signature Type Cover/Case

Surface Mobile Mouse

Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription

ANTOnline via eBay offers the 1.7-lb. Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet Bundle in Platinum for an in-cart price ofwith. That's $80 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for this bundle. (It's the best deal for such a bundle now by $159; most stores charge this price for the tablet alone.) The bundle includes: