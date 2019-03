Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y 1.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

10" 1800x1200 touchcreen LCD

4GB RAM & 128GB SSD

5MP front and 8MP rear cameras

Windows 10 S

E-techgalaxy via eBay offers the Microsoft Surface Go 10" 128GB Windows Tablet with a Surface Go Type Keyboard Cover in Silver/Black forwith. That's $40 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find today by $89. Features include:Note: First-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. The coupon expires March 28.