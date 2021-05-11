SureFit Reversible Couch / Bed Cover for $19

New
That Daily Deal · 39 mins ago
$19 $50
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- In Light Grey/Dark or Grey Mocha/Cream.
- reversible color design
- machine washable
CB2 · 16 hrs ago
CB2 New May Clearance Markdowns
up to 50% off
free shipping on smaller items
Save up to 50% off over 290 items including furniture, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Tempur-Pedic Mattresses at Home Depot
$300 Home Depot GC w/ purchase
free shipping
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
Home Depot · 18 hrs ago
Overstock Interior Furniture at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounted headboards, bed frames, coffee and end tables, dining chairs, dressers, and much more are included in this selection. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Most items get free shipping, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid any applicable shipping charges for oversized items.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Edmund Distressed Walnut Dining Table for $374.50 (half off).
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Danvors 7pc Top-Grain Leather Multi-config Sectional Sofa w/ 3 Power Recliners, 2 Consoles, & USB
$2,999 $4,873
$261 white glove delivery
It's $1,874 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in Toronto Brown (pictured) or Toronto Dove.
- Shipping adds $260 for drop-off, $261 for delivery to your room-of-choice, and $261 for white glove delivery. (Obviously white glove delivery is the best value.) Shipping may vary by ZIP code.
- White glove delivery includes full assembly in your room of choice, with vacuuming and removal of all packing materials afterwards.
Features
- sections can be combined in multiple configurations to personalize the shape
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Waterproof Mattress Protector
from $19
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $76 off list price. Shop Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- It's available in Full for $4.99 more, in Queen for an additional $9.99, or in King for $14.99 extra
