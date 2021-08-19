Sure Fit Furniture Covers: 50% off

Prices range from $50 to $60 for these machine washable furniture covers. Shop Now at Sure Fit
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "If you have new furniture you probably dread that first spot or stain. Also, if you have pets, you know how easily that can happen, and how hard it is to get them to stay off the furniture. With this deal you can keep the furniture looking new and let your pets keep their favorite napping spot".
- Shipping adds $12.50, but orders over $119 bag free shipping.
Published 1 hr ago
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Use coupon code "EVERYROOM15" to save on a selection of interior furniture, bedding, home decor, luggage, and more. Even better, it stacks with existing markdowns of up to 70% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
- Pictured is the Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 4-Seater Microfiber Sofa in Brown for $215 via "EVERYROOM15" (low by $33).
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
