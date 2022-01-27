New
Sur La Table · 24 mins ago
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on cookware, cutlery, glasses, small appliances, decor, skincare, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Sierra · 2 wks ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Kirkland's · 1 wk ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Sedona Pro 13.5" Carbon Steel Wok
$18 $60
pickup
This is the lowest price we found by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- nonstick
Amazon · 4 days ago
Nordic Ware 3-Piece Pizza Stone Set
$11 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 13.63" x 13.88" x 1.88"
- stone heats evenly & absorbs moisture
- for pizzas, calzones, flatbreads, & cookies
- includes steel rack, ceramic plate, & wood handled pizza cutter
