Sur La Table takes up to 50% off sitewide for its Memorial Day Sale. (We found deeper discounts within.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $59 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIPFREE". Notable discounts include:
  • Up to 60% off knives
  • Up to 50% off grilling & BBQ
  • Up to 45% off cast iron
  • Sur La Table Tools: Buy 3, get 1 free

See all Sur La Table Coupons.