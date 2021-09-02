Sur La Table Labor Day Sale: Up to 60% off

New
Sur La Table · 48 mins ago
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 300 sale items, from cookware to small appliances, to knives, bakeware, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/7/2021
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife
$15 for Prime members $19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lock & Lock Aqua 2-Quart Fridge Door Water Jug
$5.42 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Amazon · 2 days ago
Enoking Serbian Hand Forged Butcher Knife
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
Features
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Savings
up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $396
Save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more from popular brands like Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and KitchenAid. Even better, several items qualify for further savings via rebate when you buy multiple appliances. (Eligible items are marked with their applicable rebates.) Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Sign In or Register