New
Sur La Table · 19 mins ago
Up to 55% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more
free shipping w/ $75
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Details
Comments
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lodge 9" Cast Iron Mini Wok w/ Loop Handles
$21 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pre-seasoned
- compatible with induction cooktops
- made in the USA
- Model: L9MWPLT
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Honey Can Do Joyce Chen 12" Carbon Steel Stir-Fry Wok Pan
$22 $25
free shipping w/ $45
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
Features
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
Macy's · 1 day ago
Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set
$7.99 $30
pickup
It's $22 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Features
- 6" round mini skillet
- 6" square mini griddle
Home & Cook · 6 days ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan
$20 $70
$7.95 shipping
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
Features
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
Sur La Table · 1 mo ago
Kuhn Rikon Small Santoku Knife
$9.99 $16
free shipping
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a santoku knife in general.) Buy Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Available in Black or Green.
Features
- Japanese steel blade
- ergonomic soft-grip handle
Sign In or Register