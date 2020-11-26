New
Sur La Table · 49 mins ago
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on knife block sets, dutch ovens, cookware sets, precision cookers, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $75 or more.
- Select items ship free.
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro Chef’s Knife and Paring Knife Set for $99.97 ($135 off)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Kohl's · 20 hrs ago
Toastmaster 1.5-Cup Mini Chopper
$2 after rebate $25
pickup
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Black Friday Small Appliance Deals at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Nordstrom Rack Cookware & Bakeware Sale
up to 73% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Macy's · 1 day ago
Small Appliances at Macy's
$8 after rebate
free shipping w/ $25
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
