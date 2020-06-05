For today only and on the first Friday of next month, Bandcamp are waiving their share of sales – that means your full purchase price goes towards the artists you're supporting. Plus, many artists and labels are donating their share to organizations in support of racial justice and change (scroll down to see the list). Shop Now
- download music in MP3, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, or the best-named format, Ogg Vorbis
- purchases can also be streamed via the Bandcamp app
As a thank you, Deezer offers healthcare workers three months of music streaming for free, which is a $20 savings compared to the usual 1-month trial. Shop Now
- You'll have to verify your identity via SheerID.
- Enjoying the service? Healthcare workers can also get 50% off a year's subscription.
- offline listening
- cross-device syncing
Want to spend your summer discovering new music? Save $27 on a 3-month subscription and start discovering budding musicians. Buy Now at SoundCloud
- Subscription will automatically renew at the end of the 3 months unless cancelled.
- offline listening
- ad-free
- full catalog access
- high quality audio
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
