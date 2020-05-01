Open Offer in New Tab
Supporting Artists at Bandcamp
Bandcamp's revenue share is waived

For today only and on the first of the month for the next two months, Bandcamp are waiving their share of sales – that means your full purchase price goes towards the artists you're supporting. It's a great way to help out indie artists who are hurting from cancelled tours and festivals, and also helps convince DealNews Editor Alan Byrne that he's not a dinosaur for still actually buying music. Shop Now

  • download music in MP3, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, or the best-named format, Ogg Vorbis
  • purchases can also be streamed via the Bandcamp app
Comments
