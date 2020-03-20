Open Offer in New Tab
Supporting Artists at Bandcamp
Bandcamp's revenue share is waived

For today only, Bandcamp are waiving their share of sales – that means your full purchase price goes towards the artists you're supporting. It's a great way to help out indie artists who are hurting from cancelled tours and festivals, and also helps convince me that I'm not a dinosaur for still actually buying music. Shop Now

  • download music in MP3, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, or the best-named format, Ogg Vorbis
  • purchases can also be streamed via the Bandcamp app
