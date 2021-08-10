SuperSonic 3-Band Radio w/ Bluetooth & Cassette Recorder for $28
New
eBay · 16 mins ago
SuperSonic 3-Band Radio w/ Bluetooth & Cassette Recorder
$28 $35
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
  • AM/FM/SW band receiver
  • USB and SD card inputs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Audio Components eBay Supersonic
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register