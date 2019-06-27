Proozy · 56 mins ago
2 pairs for $32 $64
free shipping
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Charcoal Insoles for $31.99. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "DNSALE" to drop the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $16 per pair, which is $3 under last week's mention and the best per-unit price we've ever seen. (It's a low by $18.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in men's sizes 4.5 to 11.5 and women's sizes 6 to 12.5.
Details
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Kohl's · 23 hrs ago
Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes
$20 $70
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select medium and wide sizes from 7 to 13.
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Proozy · 11 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts
2 for $25 $50
free shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "DNSALE" to drop that to $24. With free shipping, that's $5 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (It's a low now by $35.) Buy Now
Features
- They're available in sizes S to XL.
Proozy · 20 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack
$40 $125
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that price to $40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $9.20 per T-shirt and the best price we've seen. (It's also $14 less than you'd pay through another Proozy storefront). Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to L
Proozy · 11 hrs ago
Reebok Men's Volt Performance T-Shirt
$8 $35
free shipping
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Volt Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S to 5XL.
Proozy · 3 days ago
Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses
$59 $143
free shipping
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses in several colors (Polished Black/Black Iridium pictured) for $139.99. Coupon code "DN59" cuts that price to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $4, although we saw them for $9 less in February. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
