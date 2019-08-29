Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Superdry Men's Tyler Denim Slim Shorts in Creechton Blue Aop for $17.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Athletic Shorts in Black for $5.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $64 off list and a great price for a pair of shorts. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Active Flex Stretch 7.5" Hybrid Tech Swim Shorts in several colors (Dark Red pictured) for $13.03. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Supersonic Canvas Coach Jacket for $37.50 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Sherpa Collar Canvas Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46 with free shipping. Superdry charges around $10 more for any similar men's canvas jacket directly. Buy Now
